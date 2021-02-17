Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville is emerging from the ground on Nintendo Switch like a zombie and/or plant. Developer PopCap Vancouver is launching the competitive shooter on the hybrid home/handheld console as a “Complete Edition” on March 19.

This version of the game has all of the previously released Battle For Neighborville content, and you can unlock those characters and items whether you play online or offline. PopCap also added motion controls for players who prefer gyro aiming.

“We are excited to bring everyone’s favorite Plants vs. Zombies characters to Nintendo Switch for the first time, giving players the ability to play in their homes or on the go, however they choose,” producer Melvin Teo said. “The Switch’s motion controls allow us to try a fresh new take on Neighborville, and with its docked and portable play, we have the ability to bring the game and its characters to life in ways that weren’t possible before.”

EA and PopCap worked with the port specialists at QLOC. And this is now the first Frostbite Engine game to come to Switch.

This is also one of the seven games that EA promised to release for Switch over the 12-month period starting in June. Other games including Apex Legends launching March 9, Velan Studios’ new game, and EA Partners game Lost In Random.