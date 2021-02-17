Nintendo revealed Project Triangle Strategy from Square Enix today during its Nintendo Direct event.

A demo will be available later today, but the full game will not release until 2022.

Project Triangle Strategy is something of a spiritual successor to Octopath Traveler (which was called Project Octopath Traveler when first revealed). Like that game, this new title uses old-school 2D sprites but with fancy lighting effects.

While Octopath Traveler is a turn-based RPG, Project Triangle Strategy is a tactical-RPG. It looks a bit like Final Fantasy Tactics. In addition to strategy, it has what it calls as the “scale of conviction” in which you decisions play out and affect the story.