Nintendo revealed Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as the newest fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during today’s Nintendo Direct. The two characters can swap between each other.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched for Switch in December 2018. It has been a huge hit, selling over 22.85 million copies. Nintendo has been able to continue to generate revenue for the fighting game by selling additional characters.
This is the fourth wave of new characters as part of the game’s second Fighter’s Pass, following Min Min from Arms and Steve from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 came out for the Switch early in its life on December 1. The Japanese role-playing game became a hit, selling over 2 million copies. Smash Bros. is also getting a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 stage that takes place on the back of the giant flying creature that the game’s other main hero, Rex, called home.
Just like in their original game, Pyra and Mythra fight with combination of swords attacks (yes, more sword characters for Smash) and magic.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties