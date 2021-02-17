Nintendo revealed Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as the newest fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during today’s Nintendo Direct. The two characters can swap between each other.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched for Switch in December 2018. It has been a huge hit, selling over 22.85 million copies. Nintendo has been able to continue to generate revenue for the fighting game by selling additional characters.

This is the fourth wave of new characters as part of the game’s second Fighter’s Pass, following Min Min from Arms and Steve from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 came out for the Switch early in its life on December 1. The Japanese role-playing game became a hit, selling over 2 million copies. Smash Bros. is also getting a Xenoblade Chronicles 2 stage that takes place on the back of the giant flying creature that the game’s other main hero, Rex, called home.

Just like in their original game, Pyra and Mythra fight with combination of swords attacks (yes, more sword characters for Smash) and magic.