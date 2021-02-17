Nintendo is making Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch. The company confirmed the competitive ink shooter in its Nintendo Direct video showcase today.
Splatoon 3 is launching in 2022.
With the distant release date, Nintendo didn’t say much about what is new in the game. But it did show off some gameplay that takes place in a desert with giant skeleton fish. The suggestion is that the oceans from the previous game have evaporated into sand — at least on this one stage.
The start of the trailer emphasized the desert-world motif, and it had one of the squidkid characters walking around what looked like a massive stage before getting on a train. It’s hard to tell if this was just setting a mood or hinting at a new style of play alongside the traditional team-based combat.
Nintendo promised more information at “a later time.” Until then, I’m going to go play some Splatoon 2.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties