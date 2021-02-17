Nintendo is making Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch. The company confirmed the competitive ink shooter in its Nintendo Direct video showcase today.

Splatoon 3 is launching in 2022.

With the distant release date, Nintendo didn’t say much about what is new in the game. But it did show off some gameplay that takes place in a desert with giant skeleton fish. The suggestion is that the oceans from the previous game have evaporated into sand — at least on this one stage.

The start of the trailer emphasized the desert-world motif, and it had one of the squidkid characters walking around what looked like a massive stage before getting on a train. It’s hard to tell if this was just setting a mood or hinting at a new style of play alongside the traditional team-based combat.

Nintendo promised more information at “a later time.” Until then, I’m going to go play some Splatoon 2.