Zynga is releasing a Star Wars game on consoles.
The studio is working with its developer NaturalMotion Games to release Star Wars Hunters this year for Nintendo Switch. The companies announced the game today as part of the Nintendo Direct video showcase.
Calling All Hunters!
Get ready for an all-new squad-based, free-to-play arena combat game when #StarWars: Hunters comes to #NintendoSwitch in 2021. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/pSm6ysg57P
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021
Details are still scarce. What we know is that Hunters is a competitive, third-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe. It takes place after the fall of the Empire, and it will have squad-based multiplayer combat.
Zynga is best known for Facebook and mobile games, but it is now apparently bringing its wares to the Switch.
