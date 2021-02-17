Aspyr Media has another port coming to modern consoles. This time it’s Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse. The brain-devouring game launches March 16 for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
This is a port of the original 2005 game, but Aspyr is sprucing it up with updated controls and achievements.
Aspyr published the original game for Xbox in 2005 from developer Wideload. That studio is now defunct, but Aspyr is bringing the game back on its own.
When it originally debuted, Stubbs had its fans. People enjoyed the action of taking over a city by building a zombie horde. But the game didn’t earn universal praise, which is probably why Aspyr is just doing a port instead of a remaster or remake.
Aspyr is known for its work bringing older games to modern platforms. It also released Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for Switch in 2020.
Embracer Group recently acquired Aspyr Media in a deal worth $450 million.
