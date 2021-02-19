From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Learning is a lot like that old saying about sharks — if you stop moving forward, you die. Well, that old truism isn’t really quite that true when it comes to the shark, but if you want to have a thriving career, learning and staying ahead of what’s next needs to be part of your long-term game plan.

Nowhere is that more critical than for IT pros. Without constantly picking up new training and fresh skills, a career will almost assuredly sputter out and die somewhere deep on the bottom of the ocean floor.

One way to avoid that fate is to suck up training like a sponge, preferably with verifiable certifications to prove you’re drinking up that knowledge like a sponge. CompTIA is the gold standard for IT credentials, so the massive package of tech training available in The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle can offer you an armload of premium skills and verification to keep your tech career progressing swimmingly.

Super in no way undersells what’s included in this package. Altogether, this collection encompasses 16 different CompTIA training courses, packed with over 480 hours of instruction in all the most important IT disciplines.

CompTIA’s A+ certification basically serves as a primer into any IT career, so the CompTIA A+ Core 2019 (220-1001/220-1002) course is an excellent starting point for any up-and-coming pro.

From that onramp, your IT exploration can head in a number of different directions. There are courses here to help students pass the CompTIA Network+ exam and become a knowledgeable network architect and administrator. Or learners can become cybercrime foilers by acing CompTIA Security+ training and be a certified CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+).

There’s also coursework here in tackling the proper care and feeding of a network server (CompTIA Server+), how to design and run a cloud-based network (CompTIA Cloud+), or the essential skills for planning, coordinating, and managing tech projects (CompTIA Projects+).

Each of these elite-level training would normally cost $275, but as part of The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle, the entire package is now available for just over $4 per course, only $69.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.