Blizzard showed more of Diablo IV at BlizzCon Online’s opening ceremonies today. It revealed Rogue as a class for the action-RPG.

Diablo IV had its debut back at BlizzCon 2019, introducing Barbarians, Sorceresses, and Druids as classes. While Diablo III lost some of the franchise’s dark edge, Diablo IV is bringing back more of that gothic and horror influence.

Blizzard is also working on Diablo: Immortal, a free-to-play mobile take on the franchise.

Rogues first showed up as one the original three classes in the first Diablo, along with Warriors and Sorcerers. In Diablo IV, rogues can be ranged attackers or up-close melee strikers, and they can use poison, shadow magic, or more.