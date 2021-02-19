Blizzard showed more of Diablo IV at BlizzCon Online’s opening ceremonies today. It revealed Rogue as a class for the action-RPG.
Diablo IV had its debut back at BlizzCon 2019, introducing Barbarians, Sorceresses, and Druids as classes. While Diablo III lost some of the franchise’s dark edge, Diablo IV is bringing back more of that gothic and horror influence.
Blizzard is also working on Diablo: Immortal, a free-to-play mobile take on the franchise.
Rogues first showed up as one the original three classes in the first Diablo, along with Warriors and Sorcerers. In Diablo IV, rogues can be ranged attackers or up-close melee strikers, and they can use poison, shadow magic, or more.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties