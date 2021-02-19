Facebook Gaming said it will work with community partners such as Real Time Strategies and Community Gaming New York to host more than 90 online community events.

These are small events that are open to the public. Each features a $1,000 prize pool, small enough not to attract esports stars but surely enough to be a draw for your neighborhood amateur gamer.

Interested competitors can find and register for a tournament here.

Facebook Gaming said that organized play (like tournaments) connects people around games in a powerful way. However, funding and access to organized play opportunities amid the pandemic has become increasingly limited. So Facebook Gaming launched its tournament product in March to help people stay connected through games and organized play. Now, Facebook is expanding that effort.

The Facebook Gaming tournament series kicks off on Saturday, February 20, with two events — a Valorant tournament organized by CGNY at 10 a.m. Pacific time and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom tournament organized by RTS at 11 a.m. Pacific. Each tournament has a $1,000 prize pool and is open to the public.

RTS and CGNY will hold several more tournaments throughout February with titles including Valorant, Halo 3, Street Fighter V, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, and Tatsunoko vs Capcom: Ultimate All Stars. Registration and participation is free.