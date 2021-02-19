Blizzard Entertainment did not show off more of Overwatch 2 during today’s opening ceremonies for BlizzCon Online. Instead, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack told viewers to watch the Behind the Scenes of Overwatch panel later today for updates on the game.

It was strange to see the title not have any kind of major presence during the opening event, which Blizzard uses to showcase its upcoming big games and updates. We do know that Overwatch 2 isn’t coming out this year, but neither is Diablo IV. That game still had a presence during the opening ceremonies.

Blizzard revealed the sequel at BlizzCon 2019. Overwatch 2 is adding a new cooperative story mode that will let players customize their heroes’ abilities. It also adding new characters, maps, and the Push mode for competitive play.

For Overwatch fans, the sequel can’t come soon enough. Since launch, the first Overwatch received a steady stream of new heroes and maps. That content flow has stopped to a crawl as Blizzard focused development on Overwatch 2. The last new hero, Echo, came out in April.

Overwatch became a huge hit, having reached over 50 million players. Blizzard has also invested heavily in its esports scene, creating the Overwatch League. The game has a lot of fans, and now it’s up to Overwatch 2 to keep that momentum going (and bring back any lapsed players).