While 2020 was a dumpster fire of a year for the world at large, every problem often creates its own silver linings. With so much in-person shopping and face-to-face interaction shut down for huge portions of the year, online commerce turned out to be one of the key beneficiaries.

Bottom line — if you sold online, you likely saw a generous boost in 2020. During much of the spring and summer, U.S. e-commerce shipments were routinely up around 30 percent over 2019 figures. That all culminated in Cyber Monday, when shoppers spent a historic $10.8 billion, setting a record for the largest U.S. internet shopping day ever.

While those figures make business owners smile, that kind of volume can turn hellish for those overseeing a company’s logistics. Handling each and every sale with lightning-fast efficiency, the lowest possible shipping costs, and ultra-quick deliveries is every company’s goal. That’s hard enough to accomplish for the largest retailers, let alone small to medium-sized businesses experiencing unprecedented growth.

Buried in orders, it’s easy for problems to pop up. The shipping pipeline slows, mistakes get made, and more and more man-hours are poured into time-consuming steps like finding the best shipping rates, printing labels, and scheduling deliveries. Before you know it, more and more employees are spending more and more of their time untangling those logistics issues, rather than focusing on selling their products and growing the business.

Shippo can help

Small businesses don’t have the time and resources to devote to shipping hassles, which is why Shippo offers smart, cost-effective shipping solutions for growing companies of any size.

The key is in Shippo’s software package. Their technology strips the shipping process of all of its complexity, drawing a straight line from a business to its best possible delivery options.

First, Shippo integrates seamlessly with all the top e-commerce platforms to streamline the ordering and fulfillment process in one place. So no matter where a consumer ordered their item, whether it was an e-commerce website driven by Shopify, Weebly, Wix, Etsy, eBay, Amazon, or dozens of others, that information is funneled to Shippo — and the order starts rolling.

A label is created and printed, and status information is fed back to the original purchasing site so customers can keep track of their orders. You can even customize the entire shipping process, sending personalized tracking information, creating automated return labels, and more.

Save money

Meanwhile, Shippo doesn’t just handle all the paperwork and organization around each order. They’ve got their eye on a business’ bottom line as well.

Shippo is the only shipping software that provides discounted rates from all major carriers, including USPS, UPS, DHL, FedEx, and over 50 additional global carriers. And those rate savings can be substantial, including discounts of up to 90 percent off. Shippo lets users compare carrier rates in real-time, allowing companies to find the absolute best delivery match without time-consuming cross-checking.

Plus, Shippo can help maintain that logistics automation as your company grows. You can select packing slips that fit with your business, customize tracking information, and even save time on label creation by using existing CSV uploads and batch processing orders based on history, automated business rules, and preferences you set in place.

As sales volume builds, Shippo helps retailers create workflows that work best for each business while reducing the time and effort needed to ride herd over those critical operations procedures.

And because Shippo understands the challenges facing retailers right now, they’ve actually opened up their proprietary software and time-saving services to businesses for free. You can go to the Shippo website right now, sign up, and start seeing what their logistics efficiencies and cost-saving benefits can do for the state of your business today.

