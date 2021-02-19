The Blizzard Arcade Collection had its surprise reveal at BlizzCon Online today, and the $20 retro game package is out today for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also play it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with backward compatibility.

This collection includes three of Blizzard’s hits from before it became a household name thanks to Warcraft and Diablo. The Blizzard Arcade Collection includes The Lose Vikings (1992), Rock N Roll Racing (1993), and Blackthorne (1994). Blizzard was actually still going by its original name, Silicon & Synapse, when The Lost Vikings and Rock N Roll Racing released.

Retro game collections have become popular in recent years, with companies like Capcom, Sega, and Konami taking advantage of their back catalogs to create nostalgic compilations. Blizzard may not have a giant 16-bit library to call back to you, but these are three good games from the SNES era.

Each game in The Blizzard Arcade Collection will come with their original versions and definitive editions (which add things like in-game maps and other quality of life upgrades). You’ll also be able to rewind gameplay and map buttons to your preferences. A digital museum will include concept art, interviews, and other behind-the-scenes and making-of content.