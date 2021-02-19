From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

It’s pretty widely accepted that once you become a parent, your whole world changes. While you used to worry about what your next takeout order might be or where your next destination vacation will take you, now, you’ve got a whole new set of priorities. For example, how you can best take care of your family? While considering life insurance might be an intimidating idea, it certainly doesn’t have to be — especially thanks to Fabric. Unlike traditional life insurance agencies, Fabric gives new parents access to the financial tools they need, demystifying the whole process behind buying life insurance.

It’s normal for newer families and parents to not really know where to start in terms of coverage. Plus, a typical life insurance process often requires new parents interested in basic coverage to cut through miles of red tape. Think weeks of sales calls and meetings, on top of scheduling medical exams and blood tests. And while it’s pretty much always a hassle to take the time out of your day to do those things, it’s especially a nightmare for new parents (who barely have enough time for a power nap).

Simplifying life insurance for young families

Fabric simplifies the application process, leveraging its proprietary technology (an automated underwriting algorithm) to approve a large number of applicants instantly, without a medical exam — and without charging the high rates of typical no-exam policies. All you need to do is spend ten minutes applying online or in the app, with an online support team of licensed insurance agents on standby if you have any questions. Once you finish the application, you’ll either be instantly approved or be told that an underwriter is reviewing your application.

But the best thing about Fabric is the way you can personalize your offer. Unlike some other life insurance agencies, Fabric lets you customize your term length or adjust your coverage amount down before you buy, so you can control the costs of your monthly premiums (an important thing for families trying to control their budget). Additionally, Fabric offers a complete toolkit that’s meant to serve new parents. That includes not just assistance with their life insurance needs, but with creating a will (for free) and syncing up on the family’s finances within the mobile app.

A highly-reviewed life insurance option with flexibility

These are all the reasons why Fabric is so highly rated. In fact, it boasts a high 4.8/5 star rating on TrustPilot. Plus, don’t forget you won’t get bothered by constant sales calls from agents attempting to upsell you. In fact, you won’t be pestered by sales calls at all.

That’s on top of the ultra-fast, practical application process and the flexible-term insurance policies. It turns out -term life insurance policies are typically the best choice for 99% of parents; you avoid what finance guru Dave Ramsey calls the “payday loan of the middle class.” Where traditional life insurance company agents are incentivized to sell whole life insurance thanks to the higher commission, Fabric omits whole life entirely from its service offerings. In short, you won’t pay for what you don’t need.

There are as many as $1 billion in unclaimed life insurance benefits in the US — don’t let your family be part of that statistic. To help you avoid that fate, Fabric gives you the ability to share up-to-date policy details with your spouse-beneficiary through the app — so your family can have full transparency at all times.

Fabric is a great way to proactively help take care of your family and give yourself a little peace of mind in the new year. Learn more by visiting the Fabric website today and fill out an application in as little as ten minutes.

*Fabric offers term life insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC19-VLT2, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT. Coverage may not be available in all states.

*Issuance of coverage for term life insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval. Not all will qualify for coverage. Please see a copy of the policy for the full terms, conditions and exclusions. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of Vantis Life. Fabric Insurance Agency, LLC (FIA) is an insurance agency licensed to sell life, accident, and health insurance products. FIA will receive compensation from Vantis Life for such sales.