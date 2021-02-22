From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

You don’t need to look any further than last month’s GameStop stock uproar to see where the latest battlelines in the investment world are being drawn. On one side are hedge funds catering to the needs of elite-level investors. On the other are day traders attacking and dodging on a minute-to-minute basis, battling to stay ahead of entrenched financial institutions.

As usual, that world doesn’t often leave much room for the average American John Q. Investor. Incredible investment opportunities either go to those at the very top of the financial pyramid with access to premium resources and guidance, or to those who maniacally pour their lives into a big bet that they pray pays off.

The dream scenario would be to find a safe and stable investment opportunity geared around the same information and principles that have been traditionally reserved only for the wealthiest investors and firms. And, it wouldn’t hurt if your money was doing some good for the world at the same time.

That’s the goal of Caliber, the unique real estate investment company that’s trying to bring the power of smaller-scale investors safely into the world of large-scale real estate deals. Right now, they’ve opened up the equally unique opportunity to become a part-owner of Caliber as part of their latest Series B capital financing push.

Caliber got started in 2008, buying up distressed properties during the heart of the recession. Over the past decade, they’ve expanded their portfolio toward a $1 billion valuation, become a fixture on Inc 5000’s fastest-growing companies list for seven straight years, and look to expand their sights to larger projects in 2021 and beyond.

Caliber offers alternative real estate investments to all accredited investors through their vertically integrated operation. From residential homes and commercial properties, to multi-family units, hospitality businesses, storage, and even tax-advantaged opportunity zones, Caliber handles everything in-house.

They source high-growth potential projects, buy those properties, then build or redevelop those assets to eventually turn big profits for their investors and, as a part-owner, you. Those renovations, focused in western and southwestern states like Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, and Utah, also play a big role in community rehabilitation as well. That means investors can rest assured that their investment in Caliber is also improving the neighborhoods and business climates where all these projects are based.

Meanwhile, this investment stake also grants access to become a part of the Caliber portfolio. Even for those who know nothing about real estate investment, this ownership position allows buyers an insider place in the booming real estate market, not to mention owning a piece of every service Caliber provides, as well as the potential profits from high net-worth investors and Caliber’s expanding portfolio.

Investing in Caliber right now requires a $2,000 minimum buy-in before their current round of Series B funding closes on Feb. 26. Obviously, buyers should do their own research into Caliber to feel confident before investing. But it could be your very unique way into life as a true real estate investor.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.