Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is probably on its way to the Nintendo Switch. Tony Hawk, Activision, Nintendo, and Crash Bandicoot all teased the possibility in posts on Twitter today. This started with Tony Hawk posting a tweet asking for Crash Bandicoot’s help.

“Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms, and I’m kinda jealous,” reads Tony Hawk’s tweet. “Hey, @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up?”

Tony Hawk likely knows that video games are made by people and not by cartoon mascots, so the chances are high that this is a Brand Moment. Nintendo and Activision helped confirm that by responding or retweeting using the eyes emoji.

Nintendo then directly responded to the Crash Bandicoot account.

C’mon Crash make it happen for @TonyHawkTheGame! — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2021

The implication here is clear: Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk are the last two characters joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

OK, no. That’s a lie. But Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is almost certainly heading to Switch soon. If it does, it will join Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which launches for Nintendo’s hardware March 12.

A Tony Hawk port to Switch isn’t surprising. Activision has now repeatedly released retro ports for Nintendo’s system some time after their initial launch. And fans found control configurations in the game files going all the way back to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Warehouse demo.

Now, we all just have to wait for Crash Bandicoot to learn how to use a computer and finish porting the game.