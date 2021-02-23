From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Another week of 2021 in the bag, and things are looking up. The evenings are getting brighter, the vaccine is being rolled out and summer is on the way (we promise, it is). Oh, and also, loads of great companies are hiring at the moment – so that’s good news. And truthfully, that’s what brings me here – to tell you a little bit more about some of these brilliant roles that are available right now.

So folks, without further ado, here we go…

Search Engine Marketing Specialist, Bubble Up.

Bubble Up is looking for a talented Search Marketing Specialist to join their amazing team. The Search Marketing Specialist will be in the driver’s seat developing and executing impressive digital marketing strategies that accelerate our customers’ growth. So be ready to put the pedal to the metal for an award-winning digital agency that builds some of the coolest websites, eCommerce stores, custom applications, and comprehensive campaigns for tons of iconic brands. And you should be aware, they rarely hit the brakes and mostly operate at full speed with everything they do (including foosball, so please be prepared). Sound like something you could do? Check out the full job description now.

Territory Sales Consultant, Reynolds and Reynolds.

Reynolds and Reynolds is seeking a Territory Sales Consultant to join their growing Marketing and Business Solutions team. Reynolds provides over 5,000 different types of promotional, branded, and printed business solutions to the automotive dealership market. You will drive and achieve sales goals by building and developing relationships with both existing and new customers within your specific sales territory. In this role, you will handle all aspects of the sales process from lead generation to sales closing and account management.

Digital Verification Engineer, Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman is looking for innovators who can help keep building their wide portfolio of secure, affordable, integrated, and multi-domain systems and technologies that fuel those missions. At Northrop Grumman, you’ll have the resources, support, and team to do some of the best work of your career. Northrop Grumman Mission Systems is a trusted provider of mission-enabling solutions for global security. Their Engineering and Sciences (E&S) organization pushes the boundaries of innovation, redefines engineering capabilities, and drives advances in various sciences. This Digital Design Engineer will be responsible for the design, development and real-time verification of hardware/firmware elements and related computing systems for an existing development program.

Product Owner, Finastra.

Finastra is looking for a Product Owner/Analyst for their financial services software products. The successful candidate will collaborate with the Development, Legal, and Product Management teams on product requirements, design, documentation and risk mitigation strategies. They will also be responsible for participating in business case development, market research and competitive intelligence analysis. The right candidate will have strong analytical skills including the ability to provide solutions to a variety of business problems with a range of scope and complexity.

Time to get applying folks!