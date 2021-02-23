From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Fry’s Electronics is expected to close its entire chain of electronics superstores nationwide at midnight tonight. Reports from Bill Reynolds and Matthew Keys surfaced today, and the rumors have been confirmed by broadcaster KRON4.

The company has been closing stores since January 2020, even before the pandemic struck. It has closed stores in Campbell and Anaheim in California, and last year there were lots of reports about how most of Fry’s stores were running out of inventory and weren’t being restocked. I asked Fry’s for comment today, but my spokesperson’s email bounced back.

This is another sign of the retail apocalypse, as stores have been squeezed out by Amazon’s growth and the pandemic. Last year, Fry’s said it was transitioning its stores to a consignment model.

Under the consignment model, vendors assume the risk of shipping goods to Fry’s. If an item sells, the vendor gets paid, but at no point does Fry’s buy the goods. Under this arrangement, Fry’s has no responsibility to maintain the merchandise in a sellable condition or even keep track of it. And it appears vendors weren’t eager to take the risk.

Fry’s started out as a supermarket chain in California. The Fry family opened its first electronics store in Sunnyvale, California in 1985. The chain grew to dozens of big-box electronics retail stores over the ensuing decades. Each store had a unique theme, and they were huge, selling everything from potato chips to computer chips. By around 2014, Fry’s had 34 stores nationwide.

The Fry’s stores are huge warehouses that often occupy prime real estate. I’m curious what is going to replace those stores, as they will leave gaping holes in retail centers and malls around the country. I haven’t been in a Fry’s in a long time. But like a lot of gamers, I have fond memories of browsing through the aisles, and I will miss the chain.