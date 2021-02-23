Hitman 3 is getting some more content in its first significant patch. Developer IO Interactive launched the update today for consoles, PC, and Stadia. With this download, players will get a handful of important fixes, some new missions, and — most important — a deathly stylish tactical turtleneck.

The tac-turt is a new reward for completing The Final Test mission on the ICA Facility location. Once unlocked, players can use it on any stage. So now you play as a bald Steve Jobs who murders people — so exactly like the real Steve Jobs, allegedly. You can start downloading the patch on on Epic Games Launcher, PlayStation 5/4, and Xbox right now. If you’re playing on Stadia or Switch, those will automatically switch to the updated version without requiring an update.

In addition to the tac-turt and the bug fixes, IO is also rolling out new content for the Deluxe Edition of Hitman 3. If you have the Deluxe Pack or Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, you’ll get access to two new Deluxe Escalation missions. The first is The Proloff Parable, which has players taking out enemies in The White Shadow ninja outfit on the Carpathian Mountains location. The second is The Gauchito Antiquity, which has players eliminating targets as The Guru on Mendoza.

Unfortunately, you can not use the tac-turt on the Escalations, but that just makes it more special when you do use it.