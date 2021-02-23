From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Mobile monetization firm IronSource has acquired Luna Labs, the maker of a creative management platform used to create mobile ads.

Luna Labs’ technology allows app developers — from enterprises to indie developers — to create, manage and optimize their playable ad and video ads, at a fast speed and on a large scale. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed. The acquisition marks another step in IronSource’s journey of creating a comprehensive growth platform for app and game developers to maximize the growth of their app businesses.

Omer Kaplan, chief revenue officer at Tel Aviv-based IronSource, said in an email that the company’s goal is to be the best growth platform for game and app developers, allowing them to focus on content creation while IronSource handles the infrastructure for business expansion.

“We want to give app and game developers all the tools they need to turn their great content into a scalable business,” Kaplan said. “Creative is a key part of that, and has only become more critical as competition for user attention grows, so building out our creative production and management offering with best-in-class technology from Luna aligned perfectly with our overall mission.”

Ad creators have only become more important as the rest of the network gets automated and the competition for user attention grows, he said. But ad creative development and testing on a large scale is incredibly difficult and costly. Luna Labs helps solve this by bringing high-quality end-to-end ad creation management to developers.

Image Credit: IronSource

With an increasingly large portion of user acquisition activities becoming more automated, ad creatives have become the last available lever in gaining an edge in user growth. Luna Labs’ software-as-a-service platform enables developers to create ads directly from their game code and then automatically generate unlimited variations of the ads, saving hours of development time and the large associated operational overhead.

“Luna Labs has not only cracked that part of the puzzle, but also became the leading choice for game developers looking to leverage creative capabilities in a more serious way,” Kaplan said. “One of their key differentiators is how they’ve really connected creative to the core of a game business by putting the tools for creative development directly in the hands of the developer, versus having them be reliant on external services or companies. By incorporating Luna into IronSource we’re also now the only business platform in the market to offer automated creative production and management technology.”

Luna Insights then provides data on the user experience, allowing user acquisition teams to quickly make decisions on the effectiveness of the creatives and adjust the content to optimize the ad’s performance. The Luna Labs team, including CEO Steven Chard, will join IronSource.

Luna is working with studios and publishers including King, Crazy Labs, Supersonic Studios, Lion Studios, Kwalee, and Voodoo.

IronSource has 800 employees, while Luna Labs has 40 in England and a development center in Belarus. Luna will be available to all developers as a standalone product. Moving forward, IronSource will deepen the collaboration between the two companies as well as expand the Luna offering.