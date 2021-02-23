Sony announced today that PlayStation 5 is getting its own virtual reality system, a successor to PSVR for PlayStation 4.

The blog post with the news doesn’t offer many details (and zero images) for the new device. We do know that it is not coming out this year. It will also connect to the PS5 with a single cord, which is a big improvement over the mess of wires required to get PSVR working on PS4.

“One of the innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics,” PlayStation vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino notes. The new headset will also feature improved resolution, tracking, and field of view.

PSVR launched in 2016 and sold over 5 million headsets. With the early success of PS5, this new VR device could be even more popular.