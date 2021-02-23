The brands were not teasing us for nothing, hurray. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch later this year. The PS5 and Xbox versions launch on March 26. The Switch release has a more vague “later in 2021” timeframe.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 debuted last year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The compilation from developer Vicarious Visions includes remakes of the first two games in the beloved Tony Hawk franchise. It reached the 1 million sold mark within two weeks after its September 4 release.
If you already own a PS4 or Xbox One digital version, you can pay $10 to upgrade to the corresponding new console release. That also gets you access to a new skater, Powell-Peralta mascot Ripper, and some retro gear for your create-a-skaters and a few retro skins. If you bought the digital deluxe edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, you’ll get the upgrade for free.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will play the game at 120 FPS at 1080P or at native 4K at 60 FPS (1440P and upscale to 4K for Xbox Series S). They will also include support for spatial audio.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties