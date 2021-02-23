The brands were not teasing us for nothing, hurray. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch later this year. The PS5 and Xbox versions launch on March 26. The Switch release has a more vague “later in 2021” timeframe.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 debuted last year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The compilation from developer Vicarious Visions includes remakes of the first two games in the beloved Tony Hawk franchise. It reached the 1 million sold mark within two weeks after its September 4 release.

If you already own a PS4 or Xbox One digital version, you can pay $10 to upgrade to the corresponding new console release. That also gets you access to a new skater, Powell-Peralta mascot Ripper, and some retro gear for your create-a-skaters and a few retro skins. If you bought the digital deluxe edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, you’ll get the upgrade for free.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will play the game at 120 FPS at 1080P or at native 4K at 60 FPS (1440P and upscale to 4K for Xbox Series S). They will also include support for spatial audio.