BebopBee, a Silicon Valley game studio focused on match-3 puzzle games, has raised $2 million in funding.

The money comes from Bitkraft Ventures, 1Up Ventures, IGG, and angel investors Lei Ding, founder of Dfinity, and Rohit Singal, founder of Machine.ai. BebobBee will use the capital to build live operations and a marketing program to acquire more users.

Former TinyCo, Zynga, and Jam City veterans Rajeev Nagpal, Cristian Zanier, and Anton Vikharev started the Fremont, California-based company.

The studio’s mission is to pioneer the next-generation of match-3 puzzle mobile games. Its most recent game, What a Wonderful World, is a free-to-play mobile game where players solve thousands of challenging puzzle adventures, travel the world, and meet locals with unique stories to tell.

Features include Tripstagram, where players’ progress in the game can reveal artistic wonders like the Louvre museum in Paris. You can meet characters like actress Scarlett Johansson in New York and learn about them via an artistically curated collection of quotes, images, and real-world videos. The company plans to partner with popular influencers and content creators in key cities to blend virtual and real-world experiences and allow for unique user-generated content opportunities.

BebopBee has hired Danny Moy, currently chief strategy officer at SciPlay, as an advisor. Moy served in several senior business and operating roles over seven years at King, the creators of the popular mobile game Candy Crush. Nagpal is the CEO of BebopBee CEO.