From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Microsoft has announced a trio of new industry clouds as the company doubles down on its effort to support companies that require specialized, sector-specific tools.

The company debuted Microsoft Cloud for healthcare last May before launching it in general availability a few months later, and and last month it announced Microsoft Cloud for retail which it revealed today will hit public preview in March. Now the tech titan has announced that it’s rolling out Microsoft Cloud for financial services, manufacturing, and nonprofits, which will arrive in the next few months.

While sector-specific offerings may seem like a marketing ploy to sell the same cloud to different industries, Microsoft is pitching differentiated tools including “unique templates, APIs, and additional industry-specific standards,” according to a blog post announcing the news. This will include additional security and compliance capabilities for finance companies, as well as customer onboarding tools designed to streamline loan applications, and a “loan manager” that offers banks and lenders a centralized platform for appointment scheduling, virtual customer meetings, and team collaboration smarts. For its previously announced healthcare cloud, Microsoft offers a telehealth scheduling feature through the Microsoft Teams and Bookings apps.

Cloud wars

According to recent Canalys data, cloud infrastructure spending grew 32% to $39 billion in Q4 2020. The so-called “big three” public cloud providers also recently revealed their quarterly earnings, with Amazon’s AWS, Microsoft’s Azure, and Alphabet’s Google Cloud reporting record sales driven by the pandemic-driven push toward remote work alongside a rise in consumer services such as online gaming and video streaming. Microsoft’s Azure claims around 20% market share in terms of cloud infrastructure services spend, behind AWS which sits at 32%.

Microsoft’s continued push into industry-specific verticals represents part of the growing battle between it and its rivals, including Amazon and Google. Indeed, Amazon already offers cloud services tailored for myriad sectors including its Smart Factory for manufacturing operations, while a couple of months back AWS introduced Amazon HealthLake for healthcare and life sciences organizations, which aggregates data across silos and formats into a centralized data lake hosted by AWS.

Elsewhere, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian last year laid out its cloud strategy, noting that it was eyeing five industries specifically, which are more or less the same ones that Microsoft is staking its claim for: financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and media and entertainment.

For Microsoft specifically, some data suggests that financial services and non-profits are the bottom two industries that currently use Azure, which gives some indication as to why it’s looking to up its game through offering differentiated cloud offerings.

Microsoft Cloud for finance services will hit public preview at the end of March, while the manufacturing and nonprofit incarnations will be made available by the end of June.