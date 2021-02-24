#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Nintendo Switch is getting another Star Wars game. This time it’s Star Wars: Republic Commando from LucasArts. Publisher Aspyr Media is porting the squad-based shooter just like it did with the Star Wars: Jedi Knight games. It is also releasing the game on PlayStation 4. It makes its debut on the eShop and PlayStation store April 6 for $15.

“Since its original launch in 2005, Republic Commando continues to be a fan-favorite Star Wars game,” Aspyr cofounder Ted Staloch said. “We’re honored to be able work with Lucasfilm Games to bring back this beloved moment in franchise history.”

Star Wars: Republic Commando originally debuted for Xbox and PC in 2005. At that time, it earned some positive reviews alongside the more mixed reception that was typical for licensed games. But its estimation among fans has grown over years due to a group who remember it as one of the better Star Wars games of the Prequel era.

The shooter has players taking control of an elite squad of clone troopers known as Delta Squad. This team is responsible for taking on dangerous missions on familiar Star Wars planets like the Wookiee’s home planet of Kashyyyk and the cloning facilities on Geonosis.

The gameplay combines traditional first-person action with light tactical commands. As the leader of Delta Squad, players direct other members to perform certain tasks. Each commando has their own specialty, so a lot of the challenge comes down to using them strategically.