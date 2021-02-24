From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

With millions of Americans continuing to follow the work from home route, companies are still scrambling to keep their sensitive internal computer networks secure in the face of all those exterior connections logging into their mostly previously closed systems.

One solution is to set up a virtual private network (VPN) gateway just for your company. But assuming you aren’t an IT expert (or even if you are), creating your own private pathway to the company’s network and even extending that reach onto the web can seem way beyond the abilities of most of us mortals to handle.

Whether you’re looking to secure a business network or just keep yourself or your family protected while avoiding public VPN services, uTunnel VPN actually makes creating your own private VPN service much simpler and easier than you probably ever imagined.

With uTunnel, you only need to bring in a physical in-house server or work with a cloud provider like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Linode, and more to have one available in the cloud. With that in place, uTunnel can literally get a VPN gateway set up in a matter of minutes capable of servicing up to five devices connected simultaneously.

While that sounds complex, the uTunnel infrastructure is so easy to set up that it requires no technical training at all to complete.

The server and all your data are protected by military-grade 256-bit encryption standards, and you can manage all server operations right through the user-friendly dashboard. You can easily oversee all users on the server, block malicious websites or even specific countries to counter cyberattacks, create custom ports for VPN access, and more.

The entire server can be managed through apps available for all the major operating systems, which means you can oversee your VPN and all its users right from your phone or tablet.

Creating your own uTunnel VPN service for up to five devices is also a lot cheaper than you’d imagine as well. Regularly $199 for a single-user lifetime service plan, you can now get that service at 65 percent off, now just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.