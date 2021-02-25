Forget about the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII. It’s time for the Fortnite-ification of Final Fantasy VII!
After today’s State of Play revealed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PlayStation 5, the game’s Twitter account revealed Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. This is a mobile battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of Final Fantasy VII.
That's not all, we're also presenting two new mobile games!
Here's @FinalFantasy VII The First Soldier – a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival. pic.twitter.com/EUe3kfonMr
— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021
So, yeah, that’s a bit of a surprise. But we know that big game companies are eager to branch their biggest titles off to mobile. And this is … certainly a way to do that.
Snark aside, the game does look graphically impressive. It has you playing as a candidate for SOLDIER, the Final Fantasy VII’s universe’s super-soldier program.
Square Enix also revealed a second Final Fantasy VII mobile game, Ever Crisis, a “chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline — including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.”
The second mobile game we're presenting today is @FinalFantasy VII Ever Crisis.
It's a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline – including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles. pic.twitter.com/jFJVslYks0
— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021
That’s a lot of Final Fantasy VII! Hopefully it keeps us busy while we wait for the next part of the remake.
