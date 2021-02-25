#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Sony has sold more than 100 million PlayStation 4 consoles, but only a fraction of that has picked up certain standout, beloved hits like Final Fantasy VII Remake. But now Sony and Square Enix are working to ensure players have reasons to go back to that game on PlayStation 5 with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update launching June 10.

As part of the PlayStation State of Play video event today, Sony revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake owners will get the upgrade for free.

Square Enix already revealed Final Fantasy XVI is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, and the publisher also has Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 in the works. The companies are likely expecting this move could expand the appeal of those upcoming Final Fantasy games beyond the 5 million people who showed up for Final Fantasy VII Remake.

What’s new with Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS5

During Sony PlayStation’s State of Play event today, Square Enix revealed a “huge update” for Final Fantasy VII Remake. This includes new content and characters like Yuffie. A new trailer showed off Yuffie’s high-flying combat style and interactions with other characters. Yuffie is getting her own episode within the game.

Sony also showed improved visuals for the PS5 version, including a higher resolution and improved effects and textures. The trailer also showed better fog, lighting, and more.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is also getting new quality-of-life features like faster loading, new framerate options, and classic difficulty settings.

Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS Plus. That was done in error, and those references have been removed.