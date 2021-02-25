From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Social media in the business world is often a lot like the proverbial duck swimming across a pond. It looks like it’s casually gliding…but just under the surface, those tiny webbed feet are flapping 100 miles an hour.

A well-run collection of synchronized social media accounts looks as smooth and unassuming as that duck. But that surface sheen is only cover for a lot of skill, coordination, and planning happening just outside the public’s view.

With that many moving parts to get in line for your brand, a service like HelloWoofy Social Media Management can be an invaluable tool to help make sure that everything isn’t always heaped squarely on your shoulders.

HelloWoofy isn’t like enlisting an intern to post to social channels for you. They’re more like putting a social media manager on staff, utilizing artificial intelligence to not only schedule posts but actually create content all by itself to keep a constant flow of relevant, engaging content surging through your accounts.

And that AI brain is often working overtime. HelloWoofy can import content via RSS feeds, optimize hashtags and emojis, search out copyright-free images, or even find the most trending and up-to-date content from top publications that would click with your audience. You can schedule that content as a one-time-only post, or use it as part of an ongoing digital campaign across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and more.

Meanwhile, HelloWoofy’s reach is only expanding, with new and upcoming integrations with other leading platforms like Shopify blogs, Amazon Alexa, Pinterest, Google my business, and more.

And HelloWoofy learns too. It accumulates and studies your analytics to help guide you toward the content that resonates with your followers, as well as the best times to reach the crowds you’re trying to reach.

Let HelloWoofy guide your hand in assembling your media strategy — or just turn it loose to handle 90 percent of the work for you. Either way, you get fresh, engaging content that doesn’t require flesh and blood humans to spend hours slaving to put together.

A year of access to the vast collection of goodies that HelloWoofy Social Media Management would usually set you back almost $600, but as part of this offer, you can try out HelloWoofy for 12 months at over 90 percent off, just $49 while this offer lasts.

