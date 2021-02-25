Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming this summer and looks stunning. During Sony’s latest State of Play video event today, developer Ember Lab revealed a new trailer for the game alongside the release date. The studio is dropping the fantasy adventure August 24 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It’s available to preorder now for $40.

In this latest gameplay video, Kena looks more like a CG film than ever before. It almost has the style of a fantasy Big Hero Six. The mechanics, meanwhile, seem like they are paying homage to Horizon Zero Dawn or even God of War. The game’s hero has that jaunty third-person strafe that I associate with combat in those first-party Sony games. And that makes the game feel at home on the PS5 and PS4.

Kena’s slick action and unparalleled visuals should make it an early standout for the new generation of hardware. And while it is launching a bit later than games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it may benefit from not much else coming out in the timeframe.

Ember Lab previously announced Kena is also coming to Epic Games Store on PC as well. And it is also available to preorder on that platform.