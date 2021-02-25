The long wait for Oddworld: Soulstorm is over soon, as Oddworld Inhabitants said the game is coming on April 6 on the PlayStation platform.

Lorne Lanning, CEO of Oddworld Inhabitants, made the announcement at its State of Play online event today.

The game is looking much better in terms of rich environments and characters. The game is a re-imagining of the 1998 title Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, and I got a first look at the game way back in May 2019 at Oddworld Inhabitants in Emeryville, California.

Oddworld Inhabitants has been telling the interactive story of Abe for more than two decades. And now it has shown off the first look at the gameplay for the sequel to 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty.

Oddworld has sold more than 15 million games to date, and New ‘n’ Tasty sold more than 3.5 million copies over the past five years. That gave Lanning a bigger budget to work. Lanning has been working on Soulstorm for four years with a team led by executive producer Bennie Terry. It’s a distributed team, with partners working on the title at Frima Studio in Canada, as well as Fat Kraken Studios in England.

Abe, a meek slave among the Mudokon, discovers that his people will be slaughtered for food in a meat factory at RuptureFarms, and he escapes. Then he leads a revolution to rescue the slaves at the farm.

The game is a side-scrolling platformer like the original title. But as you can see in the trailer, the perspective is more like “2.9D,” as Lanning calls it. You control Abe, and you pick up followers who can help you with various tasks. They join you in a kind of chain. But you can also see 3D aspects in the foreground and the background.

You can play as a pacifist, not killing any of the enemies, or fight as much as you want, Lanning said.