Sloclap‘s Sifu is a martial arts game coming in 2021. It has a pretty art style and lots of Asian people moving pretty fast, and so I think I could get excited about this one.

It’s got fast-action hand-to-hand fighting and swift blocks and maneuvers. Sony made the announcement at its February State of Play online event today.

The Paris-based studio’s previous game was Absolver, another martial arts combat game with an emphasis on player movement. Digital Devolver published it in 2017.

Sifu evokes the intensity of classic kung fu films with realistic and raw combat, the studio said. It tells the story of a young kung fu student who has spent his life training for a day of reckoning after the brutal murder of his entire family by a mysterious assassination squad. You hunt down the murderers one-by-one as you explore gang-ridden suburbs, hidden corners deep within the city, all the way to the hallways of corporate towers.

Adaptation and careful positioning are the key to survival. There’s one scene in the trailer where the character kicks an enemy off a balcony as the railing shatters under the force.