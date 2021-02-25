#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Sloclap’s Sifu is a martial arts game coming in 2021. It has a pretty art style and lots of Asian people moving pretty fast, and so I think I could get excited about this one.

It’s got fast-action hand-to-hand fighting and swift blocks and maneuvers. Sony made the announcement at its February State of Play online event today.

The studio’s previous game is Absolver, another martial arts combat game with an emphasis on player movement. Digital Devolver published it in 2017