Electronic Arts and Velan Studios said that the Knockout City dodgeball game will get a cross-play beat on April 2 to April 4.
And they revealed new gameplay for the dodgeball multiplayer game as well during Sony’s State of Play online event today. I played a preview of the game earlier this month, and it’s got a lot of energy, making dodgeball fun with a variety of tricks to outwit players in 3-on-3 or 4-on-4 multiplayer battles.
The game debuts May 21 on PC (Origin and Steam), PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Switch. The cross-play beta will also be on those platforms. You can sign up here.
New features revealed today include the Back Alley Brawl map, the Sniper Ball, customizations, and the 1-on-1 Face-Off playlist. In total, the cross-play beta will include four maps, five different balls, two modes (3-on-3 and 1-on-1), and unlock more customization items.
The video shows that you can do Ultimate Throws that launch your teammates into the air for a huge, instant-KO explosion on impact. There’s a progression system that provides hundreds of options for modifying your style based on the unique personality of you and your crew.
The game will cost $20, and your beta progression will carry into the real game.
