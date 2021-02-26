Corn! We love the darn stuff here in the United States. Now, of course the crop is important because it enabled humans to grow enough calories in order to fully colonize North America, and that’s great. But it’s also the main ingredient in high fructose corn syrup, which is in ketchup! Now we finally have a game brave enough to examine America’s love affair with this dietary staple: Balan Wonderworld.
Square Enix released a demo for Balan Wonderworld earlier this month, and reviews editor Mike Minotti gave us some insight into actually playing the game. And what he described seemed so bizarre that I had to see for myself.
So I, GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb, got Mike on a Discord call and played through the Balan Wonderworld demo. And what I found is a game that respects and loves corn in the way that every American loves and respects corn.
Does that make this the most patriotic game ever? Yes, it does. Which is why I played the game with my hand over my heart the whole time (something that is possible because every button does the same thing).
Go ahead and watch along with us, and look forward to Balan Wonderworld’s March 26 release for $60 in actual human currency.
