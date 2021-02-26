Sony revealed the free PlayStation Plus games that subscribers can download in March. This includes Final Fantasy VII Remake. It’ll be available starting on March 2.
The Square Enix game is still relatively new, having debuted less than a year ago on April 11, 2020. That makes this a pretty big deal, and it gives PlayStation Plus subscribers who haven’t checked out the high-profile remake yet an excuse to do so.
There is a catch, however. This is the PlayStation 4 version of the game, but getting this PlayStation Plus copy will not make you eligible for a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version when that launches on June 10.
The other March titles include:
- Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4)
- Farpoint (PS4 PSVR)
- Maquette (PS5)
Offering these free games helps Sony make its subscription, which enables online mutliplayer gaming, feel like a better value proposition. Microsoft does the same thing with Xbox Live Gold. Nintendo offers old SNES and NES games as a part of its Nintendo Switch Online service.
