Last week, Nintendo delivered its first general Direct in more than a year, and now other Sony and The Pokémon Company followed up this week with their own events. Editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about that as well as EA’s shifting direction on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Oh, and they’re also playing some old video games. Listen, won’t you?

GamesBeat

GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.

How will you do that? Membership includes access to: