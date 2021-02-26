Today’s Pokémon Presents event revealed that remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are on their way to Switch. They are called Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and they’re coming out late this year.
These games first debuted for the Nintendo DS in 2006 in Japan and in 2007 in the U.S. These are the fourth major entries in the franchise following Red/Blue, Gold/Silver, and Ruby/Sapphire. Its predecessors already had their remakes. Heck, Gen 1 has had two remakes.
Now it’s Gen 4 turns. Pokémon already has a strong presence on Switch, including the aforementioned Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee from 2018, which reimagined the original Pokémon adventure. Then the Gen 8 games, Pokémon Sword and Shield, came out in 2019. They became huge hits, having sold over 20 million copies combined.
Diamond and Pearl take place in the Sinnoh region, which is based off of the Japanese island of Hokkaidō. It’s a typical Pokémon adventure, with the player starting their journey by picking one of three starting Pokémon and then going on a quest to defeat eight gym leaders.
It does have Piplup, however, as one of those three starters, so Diamond And Pearl rule.
These remakes will help mark the franchise’s 25th anniversary, with the series starting on February 27, 1996.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties