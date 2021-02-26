From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

It might not surprise you to learn that European students outpace their American counterparts when it comes to learning a foreign language. But it might surprise you to find out exactly how frighteningly wide that gap is.

According to the Pew Research Center, 91 percent of students in primary and secondary schools across Europe were studying English in 2017. Considering that’s a foreign tongue for a majority of those kids, it’s a sharp contrast to discover that only 20 percent of U.S. students were similarly studying a foreign language.

The world is only getting smaller — and the professional and cultural benefits of understanding how to communicate with more people across that shrinking planet are enormous. With a lifetime of access to uTalk Language Education, learners can open themselves up to a whole new world of possibilities.

Unlike other language learning tools that can be both complicated and time-consuming, uTalk isn’t your standard language learning system. No matter which of uTalk’s more than 140 available languages you choose, uTalk’s innovative techniques help students learn real-world vocabulary and syntax in that language right from your smartphone, tablet, or another favorite device.

The courses, led by native speakers and highlighted by insightful learning games, help learners truly internalize fundamental words and phrases for use in everyday situations. From over 60 different learning topics, your language study can go in any direction you choose, with up to 180 hours of learning to offer you full knowledge in handling any conversation.

As language command grows, uTalk even monitors achievements so students always know exactly how they’re doing in their pursuit of language mastery.

And the uTalk method is clearly resonating with lots of learners, accounting for over 30 million worldwide who have embarked on a language learning journey with uTalk.

With a lifetime of uTalk Language Education access, you’ve literally got years to dig in and learn any or all of those 140 languages, all at your own pace. A $699 value, this full collection of learning materials is now available at 85 percent off the regular price, just $99.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.