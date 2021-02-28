From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

There’s no moment more deflating than the moment you realize you’ve made a terrible mistake. Like the moment when you discover you’ve accidentally lost an important file. That stomach-dropping realization is usually often followed by a round of kicking yourself over not keeping better track of that file or, more importantly, backing it up with a copy somewhere.

We’ve all been there. And the only real way to effectively rally back from those moments is to make sure they never happen again.

Rather than leaving it up to chance, a lifetime subscription to a Polar Backup Cloud Storage plan provides the opportunity to safely protect all of your data at all times…even from yourself.

With Polar Backup, users can ensure that every file on their desktop, laptop, or mobile device is automatically replicated and stored for safekeeping. Polar runs on state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology, with smooth backups that allow you to schedule automatic backup times and know that everything you want saved will be stored in the cloud…even if you forget to do it yourself.

Rather than let your archive of prized photos, videos, important documents, and thousands of gigabytes of irreplaceable data sit on your device, clogging up its operations while also being vulnerable to loss or corruption, the Polar Backup option is an efficient and cost-effective solution.

GDPR-compliant, users receive full military-grade 256-Bit AES encryption on their data as well as faster service times and backups with technology such as deduplication and block-level uploads.

Unlike many cloud storage options, Polar Backup is a cold storage solution. That means files kept in your Polar Cloud stockpile are always going to be at least a few hours away from being accessible if you need to retrieve one lost file or even restore a crashed hard drive. But while you won’t have instantaneous access to your backed-up files, the price more than makes up for the limitations.

Right now, 1TB of prime Polar Backup Cloud Storage space for life is available for only $29.99. That’s with an extra $10 off the already heavily discounted regular price of $390. If you need more room, you can boost to a 2TB plan ($49.99) or a 5TB plan ($79.99) with equally impressive savings.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.