Ten years ago, a VPN provider didn’t have to throw a lot of bells and whistles at customers. Its pitch to be your service was relatively simple: sign up with us and we’ll give you a path to the web that’s protected from all the online bad guys.

Even today, that’s still a worthwhile service to consider. But with all the competition that’s flooded the VPN market in recent years, those providers looking to stick out from the crowd have to be willing to do a little bit extra.

Windscribe VPN is one of those providers looking to step above and beyond the previous confines of what a normal VPN can provide.

That’s probably why TechRadar called Windscribe “a very interesting VPN which piles on the features, yet remains easy to use.”

Of course, those features have to be in service to a VPN’s main reason for existing, offering a secure web connection and a shielded, protected IP address. Windscribe gets it, so their server network that extends over 60 countries is primed to offer users the anonymity and unbreakable security coverage any web user demands from a VPN.

Encased in Windscribe’s protected connection tunnel, users keep their IP address completely secure, making it impossible for cyberthieves and other online mischief-makers to imperil their data, track their movements, or otherwise cause trouble.

From that baseline service, Windscribe ups the ante by offering a fully integrated desktop app and browser extension to make usage even that much easier. Rather than rummaging through loads of settings to secure your device, the Windscribe interface lets you launch a bunch of other defensive actions that aren’t found in many other VPN offerings.

Among their crown jewel special features is ROBERT, Windscribe’s own unique customizable domain, and IP blocking tool that gives users absolute control when it comes to filtering out all ads and trackers found on any webpage. Meanwhile, their top-notch firewall shields users in case of connectivity loss.

And like all the best VPNs, Windscribe has a strict no-logging policy, which means they never track where you go or what you do online to ensure that information never falls into the wrong hands.

Three years of access to the full gamut of a Windscribe VPN Pro Plan is a $324 value, but with this deal, you get all this protection for about $2.50 a month, just $89.99.

