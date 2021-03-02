#GBSummit returns with two days of content and networking designed for industry executives.

Razer is launching a new event called DevCon. This is the peripheral company’s program to generate more support for its product features. The DevCon will stream May 7 starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time on the Razer Twitch channel.

The idea behind the DevCon is to get more developers to “integrate Razer’s world-class ecosystem of hardware, software, and services,” according to a press release. To translate that, Razer wants software designers to use Chroma RGB lighting in cool, new ways.

Developers can register for the event now to connect with directly with Razer. This will ensure interested software engineers can ask relevant questions about Razer Chroma, Razer’s Gold payment system, and THX Spatial Audio.

Razer says that it hopes its DevCon will attract developers from the PC, console, and mobile spaces. But it also wants to use this as springboard to reach out beyond the gaming world. Maybe it will even introduce new ways to use its RGB Covid mask, Project Hazel.

Razer has spent years catering to a loud and demanding audience of gamers. And it knows that often means creating products that are loud but also capable. Most recently, it introduced the Razer Kiya Pro webcam, which is a new standard for video quality from a plug-and-play USB device.

But Razer also knows that gamers like things that are new and shiny. And it is turning to external developers to help find that. The question is whether or not Razer can get developers interested in supporting this initiative.