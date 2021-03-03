From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Looking for a new job can be a pretty daunting experience that we all have to go through. It can be hard to know where to even begin — especially when you throw a global pandemic into the mix. Tricky, to say the least. Here at Venture Beat, we want to help, and try to get as many of you into jobs you love.

So, we’ve done a round-up of some pretty amazing roles that are taking applications at the moment. Check them out and start applying!

Office Administrator, Reynolds and Reynolds

The Office Administrator plays an active role in supporting the field sales organization. As the Office Administrator, you will be assigned multiple sales regions to support sales directors and representatives with their day to day responsibilities. These tasks include generating reports, coordinating meetings and travel, scheduling conference calls, and managing calendars. Other responsibilities will include assisting with the distribution of company-issued equipment and office supplies, updating or adding customer and vendor information, and other special projects as assigned. If you are detail oriented, organized, and enjoy working with people, this is the position for you!

Associate Engineer Software, Northrop Grumman

The Associate Software Engineer position supports the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) programs. The candidate should have experience with structured software development methodologies and modern software test tools and techniques. The candidate will work within a cross-functional Scrum team, and will be responsible for developing software, participating in acceptance criteria development, creating scripts and utilizing COTS tools to automate testing, documenting instructions within the wiki, and participating in integration activities. The successful candidate will need a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field in the Software / information technology industry.

Strategic Sales Executive, Finastra

The Strategic Sales Executive will generate revenue by selling Finastra software solutions and services to new prospects within assigned territory. The successful candidate will provide specific product focus from a sales perspective through the acquisition of new clients by positioning the value Finastra products and services can bring to clients. Specifically, knowledge of capital markets and treasury operations and/or commercial lending will be a plus. Experience dealing with complex sales with multiple stakeholders within enterprise and cloud based solution delivery will also be valued. Responsibilities will include creating and managing strategic territory planass that will include activities for quota attainment.

Salesforce Business Analyst, Moody’s Corporation

This individual will serve as the primary contact with business clients to elicit requirements and validate requirements and designs-developing and maintaining strong relationships, and keeping these clients informed and engaged throughout the entire project lifecycle. This individual will work as a liaison between Moody Analytics’ business groups, product management, senior internal personnel, and with the application development teams-to provide support for their work products and to act as an informed customer advocate within the development team.