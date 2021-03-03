5th Cell has launched its latest game, Castlehold, on Steam Early Access.
Castelhold is a free-to-play strategy game. While many strategy titles feature long matches on huge maps, Castlehold has faster-paced battles. It has you playing characters with cards that you can then send out on a hexagon map to take over castles and fight the enemy.
It’s a bit like Hearthstone meets Advance Wars. Speaking of the latter, you also pick a general that gives you deck access to a special ability. You could also see it as a being a bit similar to other player-vs.-player games like Clash Royale, although this is a turn-based experience.
I played an alpha version of Castlehold with the developers last month, and I had fun with its bite-sized strategic battles. Since each match is only so long, a single defeat isn’t too upsetting. And the deck-building aspect should open the way for plenty of tinkering.
5th Cell is best known for the Scribblenauts franchise, which has players solving puzzles by typing in the names of objects and having them appear in the game. Castlehold is not as creative as that, but it could become a satisfying and addicting strategy experience.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties