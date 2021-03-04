I never got into Apex Legends as much as some other people. The reasons for that came down to how I play battle royale games. With Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment emphasized team-based combat and cooperation on three-player squads. I primarily play battle royales on my own, however, and then I dabble with the team modes once I’m more comfortable with a game. But now, as Apex Legends launches on Switch, the game is also giving me the option to engage with it the way that I want.

Apex Legends debuts on Nintendo’s handheld March 9. That day, Respawn will also launch the Chaos Theory collection event for the shooter. This new event gives players a chance to earn more themed cosmetics, and it runs through March 23.

The game is, of course, also getting other new features for players to mess around with, but the No-Fill matchmaking option is the one I’m most interested in. This option enables you to prevent the game from filling in your team with other players. If you turn this on, you will enter matches as a team of one against teams of two or three.

“We still strongly believe that, at its best, Apex Legends is a game about teamplay,” reads a Respawn blog post. “But we’re launching this No-Fill matchmaking as an option for solo players because we think it gives a lot of creative opportunities for you to play the game your way.”

Respawn expects players to use this mode to challenge themselves, to warm up, and to complete challenges. And I’m excited about the opportunity to learn more about the game and heroes on my own.