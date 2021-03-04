From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

If you’ve ever tried to sit down and create a visually-based organizational chart or family tree on the computer, you quickly learn that that is a task that neither fish nor fowl for many apps.

If you try to build it in an art app, you’ve got to contend with page boundaries and odd structures and never go as easily as you’d hope. Meanwhile, if you take a stab at it with a more conventional word processing app, you run into all kinds of art and style issues that those programs just aren’t equipped to handle.

For those kinds of projects, MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software is the sweet spot, offering just the right tools and canvas to easily help layout your production workflow, mind mapping, technical engineering diagrams, or other art-based files in a more natural way.

Unlike complex art software like InDesign or Photoshop, MyDraw is highly intuitive, allowing even first-time users to grab a keyboard and mouse and start laying out their flow charts quickly. Just select a starting template from a handful of options and you’re off and running.

Users can go with something highly technical like a Business Process Model or a super intricate cross-functional flowchart. Or they can strip out all the difficulties and craft something as easy as a timeline or even a Venn diagram. There are even templates that can quickly become effective working invoices or even scorecards for following your favorite teams and sports.

For users versed in Microsoft Office apps, MyDraw will feel very similar, with simple control for adjusting the size of shapes, adding or changing text, drawing connections or pointers across various shapes and more layers, or complete customization to build a diagram that’s truly your own.

As for alignment, the automatic layout features can get all your pieces spaced precisely, and there’s even a way to preview exactly how your layout will print if you’re looking to commit the design and data to paper.

A lifetime license to MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software usually retails for $69, but with this half-off discount, it’s available now for only $33.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.