Yesterday, Razer introduced its new Iskur gaming chair, and now the company is launching a pair of glasses. The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses device features UVA/UVB protection from the sun as well as 35% blue-light filtering. The Anzu is also a speaker system, and that’s what I’m most excited about.

The Anzu launches today for $200. It features 16mm audio drivers and an omnidirectional microphone. This means you can use the eyewear to listen to audio content and to take calls. Built-in touch controls enable you to control your media and calls directly from the glasses, like you’re in a Mission: Impossible movie (you’re not).

“The Razer Anzu modernizes the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” Razer sales and marketing boss John Moore said. “With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication, and smart features are now in high demand.”

As someone who has sung the praises of the Atari Speakerhat, I love the idea of the Anzu. It seems like a good way to listen to podcasts or music without having to close out my family. I like the Speakerhat because I can still hear everything that is going on and respond without having to pull an earbud out. I called the Speakerhat the equivalent of a fanny pack for the head, and I think the Razer Anzu might also fit into that category.

Razer has also partnered with Lensabl to enable Anzu owners to install their own prescription lenses. I’m legitimately tempted to do that, so don’t be surprised if you see me rocking the Anzu with a fanny pack at Disney World when this whole pandemic thing blows over.