From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Whether it’s for enhanced security reasons or just to improve efficiency across their increasingly remote workforces, the migration of businesses to the cloud is no longer a steady clip-clop of hooves…it’s a stampede.

With more and more firms making the move and planning to move all their digital efforts to cloud-based platforms, it’s no surprise that the need for IT pros who can handle building and safeguarding a cloud network is in high demand.

With the training in The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle, students can get the necessary training to understand how cloud systems work, what’s needed to help such a network grow, and everything required for the safe, secure operation out of the cloud.

This training brings together nine separate courses that collect more than 21 hours of instruction to become a working cloud services expert.

Even if you’re never had any training in working the cloud, Cloud Computing for Beginners: Infrastructure as a Service and Getting Started with Cloud Computing can get you started. Whether you’re talking Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, or other service platforms, learners here earn a full understanding of how private, public, hybrid, and multi-clouds operate, the structure of a sound cloud network, and the various unique features that distinguish each provider from the others.

An IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) model is a common cloud template choice for many companies and organizations, which is why the three-part Becoming a Cloud Expert series focuses on creating just such a cloud model on the Microsoft Azure platform. This training digs into the specific tools Azure users to utilize for everything from overseeing virtual machines to improving system performance to making sure your new cloud network is as protected as possible.

The bundle also features a cluster of courses honing in on Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners. With these three courses, you’ll not only get a feel for how computers can be programmed to actually think for themselves, but how cloud-based systems offer opportunities to build such operations into any enterprise network.

Each course in The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle is regularly valued at $200, but as part of this larger collection, shoppers can get all nine now for only $29.99, a savings of over 90 percent off.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.