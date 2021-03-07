From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

After more than 35 years, Microsoft Excel continues to dazzle us. While most programs are several generations gone more than three decades after their creation, Microsoft continues to get more and more traction out of its venerable spreadsheet app. With constant tweaks and renovations, it just stays relevant for those on the bleeding edge of number crunching and data analysis.

When an app from the ’80s can still be a viable noteworthy tool for handling work as of the moment as machine learning, there’s no reason to think Excel won’t survive for another 35 years.

Since that’s the case, The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle can help introduce first-timers or casual Excel users to a vast universe of functionality packed inside the bellwether program.

From experienced users to absolute newbies, this collection of six courses featuring more than 33 hours of instruction is the guided tour any student needs to take in all Excel has to offer and start using those tools to be more productive in less time.

Microsoft Excel from Beginner to Advanced is a must-take crash course in Excel aimed at getting new users comfortable with everything happening on the robust platform. From working with formulas and functions to collecting data to conditional formatting and beyond, this course is how new Excel users can become learned Excel users quickly.

The other five courses in this package amplify different areas of the Excel experience, covering topics like expert-level functions and features, in-depth use of pivot tables, data visualization, and more so you can more effectively draw conclusions from your data and present those findings in a persuasive manner for others.

There’s also training here using VBA programming, the actual language behind Excel which allows users to constantly optimize and improve Excel performance across all levels.

The price tag for The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is regularly almost $1,000, but right now, you can become a hardcore Excel expert for just $33.99, a savings of over 90 percent.

